Video of Dispute Between Family Members in Jodhpur Given False Communal Spin

A video of a group of people brutally beating a man and women is being shared to take a dig at the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to claim that no action would be taken against the accused as they belonged to the Muslim community.

Several such claims have been made in the past to insinuate that the Congress wouldn't take action against minorities accusing them of appeasement politics.

While, the incident did take place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, we found that it was a personal dispute and not a communal matter. SHO Lekhraj and local reporters told us that both – accused and victims – belong to the Hindu community.