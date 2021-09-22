No, Man Objecting to Cow Slaughter in Srinagar Isn't a Kashmiri Pandit

A video of an altercation over cow slaughter in Srinagar is being shared on social media to claim that the man, who can be heard objecting to the slaughter, is a Kashmiri Pandit.

However, we found that the claim is misleading. The man recording the video has been identified as one Arif Jan, who himself has clarified that he is not a Kashmiri Pandit. He further added that his objection was limited to the place where the men were slaughtering the cows because his house shares a wall with it.