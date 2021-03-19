No, Rajasthan Government Has Not Allocated Rs 100 Cr For a Dargah

Several people on the internet claimed that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had allocated Rs 100 crore to a dargah in the state, insinuating how volunteers have to go door to door to collect money for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya whereas Islamic religious places get state patronage.

However, The Quint found that the claim is misleading and the Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 100 crore in its annual budget for a project involving religious places of all faiths and not just Islam.