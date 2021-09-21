Old Photo of Raid at Bhopal Hookah Bar Revived With a Communal Spin

A photograph showing a group of young boys and girls has gone viral with a claim that states that the group was detained during a raid at a hookah joint in Madhya Pradesh and it constituted 15 Muslim boys and 15 Hindu girls.

However, we found that the claim shared with the viral photograph was not true. The image was from a raid that took place in July 2020 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. A total of 33 people were arrested in the incident, which included 26 boys and seven girls under various sections of the IPC.

The Bhopal police PRO informed us that while all but one of the seven arrested girls belonged to the Hindu community, the arrested boys were from both Hindu and the Muslim community.