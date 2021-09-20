Krishna's Painting, Created by Russian Artist, Falsely Linked to Panjshir Valley

A painting of Lord Krishna created by a Russian artist is being falsely linked to the Panjshir valley in Afghanistan.
An image of Lord Krishna's painting is being widely shared on social media with the claim that the painting is in a palace in Panjshir valley in Afghanistan.
However, we found that the painting was created by Russian artist Rasikananda Das who has denied that the painting is in Panjshir. He had created this illustration in Sochi, South Russia in 1999.
CLAIM
A part of the claim along with the image reads: "This painting exists (don't know for how many days more) in the Panjsheer Palace in the erstwhile Gandhara kingdom of Mahabharata time, the present day Afghanistan...(sic)."
The image is viral on Facebook.
The Quint received a query on the claim being made about the image on its WhatsApp tipline as well.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a reverse image search on the viral image and found that the image was uploaded on the website of 'Art Spb,' a Russian art gallery in St Petersburg.
The organisation had credited the image to one Rasikananda.
The website carried the viral image and credited it to Rasikananda.
As per the artist's bio available on the website, he is a member of the Creative Union of Artists of Russia and the International Federation of Artists (IFA).
Further, on 18 September, artist Rasikananda Das had issued a clarification on the viral image saying that it's his original creation and does not show any historical site.
Rasikananda Das had issued a clarification on the image on Facebook.
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Das called out the viral claim and said:
Meanwhile, we could not find any articles on paintings of Lord Krishna being placed at a palace in Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley.
Evidently, a painting created by a Russian artist is being falsely linked to the Panjshir valley in Afghanistan.
