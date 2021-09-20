Why Congress Would Find It Difficult to Repeat Punjab Act With Ashok Gehlot

In the last one week, two changes of guard happened in states held by two different national parties. Now, the question being asked is, will Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot be next?

Out of 117 Assembly seats in Punjab, Congress had a brute majority of 77. But 40 MLAs up in arms against the incumbent Chief Minister Amarinder Singh proved to be the last straw.

However, this is where the case of Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan differs from Punjab.