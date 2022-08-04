Video From Meerut Falsely Linked to Jawan's Death During Kanwar Yatra in Roorkee

A video that shows some people fighting and beating a youth, is being shared on social media with the claim that it showed fighting between two groups of kanwariyas, which led to the death of an army man named Kartik Baliyan in Roorkee, Haridwar district.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the death of a soldier, identified as Kartik Baliyan, from Uttar Pradesh's Sisauli on 26 July, who was on a visit to Haridwar as a kanwariya, after two groups of kanwariyas clashed in Roorkee. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

However, we found that the video is from Meerut district where a fight broke out between two groups of kanwariyas, and has nothing to do with the death of Kartik Baliyan.