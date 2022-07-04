Fact-Check: Old Video of Nitish Kumar Rebuking BJP Shared as Recent

A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rebuking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by calling it "Badka Jhootha Party" (Big Liars Party), is doing the rounds on social media as a recent clip.

Social media users took a dig at Kumar for mocking the BJP even though he is in an alliance with the saffron party in Bihar.

However, the video is from 2015, when Nitish' Janata Dal (United), or (JD(U), and the BJP were not in an alliance.