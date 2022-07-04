Fact-Check: Old Video of Nitish Kumar Rebuking BJP Shared as Recent

Fact-check: Old video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, where he can be seen rebuking the BJP, has been shared as recent.
A video showing Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar rebuking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by calling it "Badka Jhootha Party" (Big Liars Party), is doing the rounds on social media as a recent clip.
Social media users took a dig at Kumar for mocking the BJP even though he is in an alliance with the saffron party in Bihar.
However, the video is from 2015, when Nitish' Janata Dal (United), or (JD(U), and the BJP were not in an alliance.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral video suggests that Nitish Kumar, who is the chief minister of Bihar, is openly mocking the party even after their support towards him.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a keyword search on Google using 'Nitish Kumar calls BJP badka jhootha party,' we came across an article published by English daily The Times of India.
A report about the incident was published in 2015.
The article titled 'BJP is 'Badka Jhootha Party', retorts Nitish', was published on 9 August 2015.
We also found the full video of Kumar's statement on the YouTube channel of news agency Asian News International (ANI), which was published on 9 August 2015.
The videouploaded by ANI on 9 August 2015 can be viewed here.
The viral part can be heard at 2:40 timestamp in this longer version of Kumar's speech where he takes a dig at the BJP.
Clearly, an old video from 2015 of Nitish Kumar mocking the BJP is being falsely claimed to be a recent incident.
