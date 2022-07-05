Old Video From Madurai's Chithirai Festival Shared as 2022 Jagannath Rath Yatra

A video showing a huge crowd pulling a chariot is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra of 2022 held in Odisha's Puri.

The annual Rath Yatra of the holy trinity – Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath – began on 1 July. After a hiatus of two years due to COVID-19, the Rath Yatra was taken out this year in Puri.

However, we could trace the video back to 2018, and the video showed the annual festival Chithirai Thiruvizha held at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple in Madurai.