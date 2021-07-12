Why Lord Jagannath Halts at a Mazar During the 9-day Rath Yatra

The famous Rath Yatra of Puri is progressing as scheduled. It is for a record second time, that the festival is being conducted without devotees. Slightly ironic as for centuries, Lord Jagannath of Puri has been known as ‘Bhakta Bastala’ (He who loves His devotees).

However, the pandemic has drawn a line between Him and millions of His devotees, who till now would only have seen a glimpse of the deities through a small television screen. when on their

Across the world, devotees this year, will be deprived of the physical ‘darshan’ of their Lord, seated on majestic chariots. There will be no more singing of hymns by devotees, renting the air through the three kilometre journey lasting over three hours for a nine-day visit to their birth place, the Sri Gundicha temple.