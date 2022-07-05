Fact-Check: Visuals From a Flooded Road in Haryana's Rohtak Passed Off as Delhi

Delhi recently witnessed a heavy downpour, following which a video of a flooded road, in which people can be seen in hip-deep water, went viral on social media.

The claim along with the video states that the visuals are from Delhi. It also takes a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the poor condition of the roads during the monsoon.

However, we found that the video is from Rohtak, Haryana. The city had experienced heavy rainfall on 30 June 2022, leaving several areas waterlogged and out of power.

We reached out to shops seen in the viral video who confirmed that the video was from Rohtak and not Delhi.