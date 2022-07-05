Fact-Check: Visuals From a Flooded Road in Haryana's Rohtak Passed Off as Delhi

Fact-check : The claim states that the video shows waterlogged roads of Delhi.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Delhi recently witnessed a heavy downpour, following which a video of a flooded road, in which people can be seen in hip-deep water, went viral on social media.
The claim along with the video states that the visuals are from Delhi. It also takes a dig at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for the poor condition of the roads during the monsoon.
However, we found that the video is from Rohtak, Haryana. The city had experienced heavy rainfall on 30 June 2022, leaving several areas waterlogged and out of power.
We reached out to shops seen in the viral video who confirmed that the video was from Rohtak and not Delhi.
CLAIM
The caption with the viral video says, "दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल और डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया, स्विमिंग पूल योजना। ये दिल्ली, कितनी खूबसूरत है यहाँ की सड़के यहाँ की व्यवस्था, लाजवाब है यहाँ की सरकार"
[Translation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Swimming Pool Scheme. Delhi is so beautiful, including the roads and the system. The government is wonderful here.]
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes.
We then noticed that the initial letter of the number plate of the vehicle seen in the viral video reads 'H.' Vehicle registration numbers in Delhi start with DL.
The number plate of the card reads 'H' instead of 'DL' for Delhi.
We ran a reverse image searches on some of the the keyframes and it led us to a tweet from 30 June 2022 which said, "Huda Complex, Rohtak, Haryana."
We also noticed 'Chopra Electricals' and 'Jio Digital Store' in the viral video.
Shops from Rohtak, Haryana.
Taking a cue from the shop's name and the tweet, we looked for 'Chopra Electricals, Rohtak' on Google Maps and found the shop in Haryana.
The location seen in the viral video was found on Google Maps' street view for Civil Road in HUDA Complex, Rohtak.
We noticed another shop named 'Standard Digital Color Lab' besides 'Nikon.' We found them at Palika Bazar, Rohtak on Google Maps.
Shops seen in Rohtak, Haryana.
The Quint contacted the owner of 'Standard Digital Color Lab,' Vikas Chawla, who confirmed that due to heavy rainfall on 30 June 2022, a lot of roads were waterlogged in Rohtak, including the area in front of his shop named Palika Bazaar opposite the HUDA complex.
We also noticed a pillar numbered 'P 25' in the viral video and found the same pillar at HUDA Complex on Google Maps' street view.
The same pillar was found in Rohtak and not Delhi.
Evidently, a video of people walking through a waterlogged road is not from Delhi as claimed.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)