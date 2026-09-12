Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As One From India

Old, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As One From India

We found out that the video is from Bangladesh and does not show a communal incident in India, as claimed.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a Muslim man being assaulted by Hindu men in India.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show a Muslim man being assaulted by Hindu men in India.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is being shared on social media, claiming to show a Muslim man being assaulted by Hindu men in India.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video originates from Bangladesh and does not show a communal incident from India.

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How did we find out?: While watching the video, we observed that 'Tahmidul Quran Cadet Madrasa' is written on the wall in Bangla.

  • After running a Google search, we found out that it is located in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • The bridge visible in the video has 'Gulshan Academy School & College' written on it, which is located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

(Source: Instagram/Screenshot)

  • We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and were unable to find any credible sources sharing the same video.

  • We found a post shared by an account based in Bangladesh with visuals similar to the viral video, on 9 July 2026.

  • The video's caption reads, "An ultimate display of oppression is underway in our new Mob-land." (translated from Bangla to English)

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

  • Bangladeshi fact-checker Tanvir Mahatab Abir from Rumor Scanner confirmed that the video is from Bangladesh.

  • However, we were unable to find the context of the video.

Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal angle.

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