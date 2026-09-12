Old, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Falsely Shared As One From India

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(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, here, and here)
Is it true?: No, the video originates from Bangladesh and does not show a communal incident from India.
How did we find out?: While watching the video, we observed that 'Tahmidul Quran Cadet Madrasa' is written on the wall in Bangla.
After running a Google search, we found out that it is located in Shariatpur, Bangladesh.
The bridge visible in the video has 'Gulshan Academy School & College' written on it, which is located in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and were unable to find any credible sources sharing the same video.
We found a post shared by an account based in Bangladesh with visuals similar to the viral video, on 9 July 2026.
The video's caption reads, "An ultimate display of oppression is underway in our new Mob-land." (translated from Bangla to English)
Bangladeshi fact-checker Tanvir Mahatab Abir from Rumor Scanner confirmed that the video is from Bangladesh.
However, we were unable to find the context of the video.
Conclusion: The video originates from Bangladesh and has no communal angle.
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