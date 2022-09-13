No, These Pictures Don't Show the Interiors of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Caravan

Several pictures showing luxurious interiors of a vehicle are being widely shared on social media platforms with a claim that the pictures are from the containers being used in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by the Congress party.

Along with these pictures, a few pictures of the actual containers from the outside are being used to back the claim.

The claim comes as Congress started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on 7 September. The party workers will pass through two union territories and 12 states during this. The former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, has also planned to walk 20-25 kilometres everyday, along with 100 yatris, over the next five months.

However, we found that the pictures that are being shared are unrelated.

The images are from the JBCL's Motor Homes product which is being falsely linked to the containers being used by the Congress.