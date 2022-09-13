No, These Pictures Don't Show the Interiors of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ Caravan

The claim suggests that the pictures show the interiors of the buses being used by the Congress party.
Several pictures showing luxurious interiors of a vehicle are being widely shared on social media platforms with a claim that the pictures are from the containers being used in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' by the Congress party.
Along with these pictures, a few pictures of the actual containers from the outside are being used to back the claim.
The claim comes as Congress started the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on 7 September. The party workers will pass through two union territories and 12 states during this. The former president of the party, Rahul Gandhi, has also planned to walk 20-25 kilometres everyday, along with 100 yatris, over the next five months.
However, we found that the pictures that are being shared are unrelated.
The images are from the JBCL's Motor Homes product which is being falsely linked to the containers being used by the Congress.
The claim suggests that the luxurious interiors are from the containers that are being used by the Congress party. The caption goes on to add that with such luxury anybody could plan a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
At first, we noticed a watermark on the viral images.
The watermark can be clearly seen on the image.
We then performed a reverse image search on the pictures using the Google search engine. This led us to the website of JBCL which had the same images uploaded on a blog that talked about one of their products, Motor Homes. The blog has been up on their website since 10 June 2016.
Interiors of the product are similar to the viral post.
We also came across another blog on a different website named 'auto gyaan', which carried some more images of the same product by JBCL. We could trace one of the bedroom pictures to JCBL's Facebook page.
The images are of JCBL's motorhome.
Apart from these, we noticed a picture in the post that showed a different surrounding and performed a reverse image search.
This led us to an Instagram post of Creative Cabins, a holiday home rental, where we found a collage. On comparing one of the images of the collage with the viral photo, we found that it was the same.
A comparison shows the similarities between both the viral image and a part of the collage.
Further, we came across a YouTube video uploaded on the official channel of News24, which showed the inside footage of Jairam Ramesh's container. The clip was uploaded on 9 September 2022.
Several other pictures showing the outer of the containers, where 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' can be found written, are also being shared to back these claims.
Evidently, unrelated images are being shared to falsely state that they show the interiors of the containers being used by members of the Congress party.
