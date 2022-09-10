No, Rahul Gandhi Didn’t Turn Around When Asked To Turn the Poster

Fact-check: The claim states that Rahul Gandhi turned around when the reporters asked him to turn around the poster.
A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi turning around after reporters ask him to show a poster's backside is going viral on social media to mock the leader.
As soon as he turns around, a dialogue from the Bollywood film 3 Idiots starts playing in Hindi, “Lord, you are great, please accept by gift.”
However, this viral video is altered. The longer version of the same video shows that Gandhi turns around to show his back after making a remark about how Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would have reacted in that moment.
The claim along with the viral video says in Hindi, "When the journalist asked to show the poster's backside, Rahul showed his own back."
We divided the video into multiple keyframes using a video verification tool, InVid, and ran a reverse image search on some of them. This led us to an image uploaded by a stock photo website Alamy, which showed Rahul Gandhi in the same setting.
In this picture, Gandhi can be seen with Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal.
Alamy carried this photo from 2021.
Taking a cue, we performed a keyword search using 'Rahul Gandhi press conference AICC farmers laws Delhi' on Google and came across a YouTube live stream video from 19 January 2021 uploaded by the official channel of the Congress party.
Gandhi released a booklet on the farm laws called 'Kheti ka khoon' at the conference.
While holding the poster upright and showing it to the media, at 2:23 timestamp, Gandhi says, “See how fair we are, we are showing it (poster) here, here and here too. If it would have been the BJP, they would have done this,” and then he proceeds to turn around to show his back.
Clearly, an edited clip of Rahul Gandhi is being shared to troll him.
