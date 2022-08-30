G-23 Never Existed, a Figment of Imagination: Congress' Jairam Ramesh to Media

The Congress on Tuesday, 30 August, claimed that the grouping of the G-23 "never existed" in the party and blamed the media for "perpetuating this mythology."

Days after Ghulam Nabi Azad, who led the group of dissidents quit the Congress, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that G-23 was a creation of the media and accused it of "perpetuating" the "mythology" of such a grouping.

"G-23 is a figment of your imagination. Where is the G-23 now? It never existed. Why you are going on perpetuating this mythology of G-23," Ramesh said, reacting to a query on the possibility of participation of the leaders of dissident group in the party's upcoming mega organisational programme Bharat Jodo yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.