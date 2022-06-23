No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Call Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb a Martyr

Fact-check: A part of Uddhav Thackeray's speech was given a spin to claim that he called Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor, a martyr.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A 30-second video, showing Uddhav Thackeray 'praising Aurangzeb' in his speech by calling him a martyr, is making rounds on social media.
CLAIM
The caption of the viral clip takes a dig at the Thackeray family and claims that Uddhav Thackeray is calling Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor, a marytr.
An archive of the post can be seen here.
Similar claims can be seen here, here, and here. We also received the claim as a query on our WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We noticed a logo of a Marathi news channel, TV9 Marathi, on the top right corner of the video along with 'TV9 Marathi live' written at the bottom.
The clip is a video from Marathi news channel TV9.
Taking a cue, we conducted a keyword search on Google in Marathi using 'Uddhav Thackeray Aurangzeb speech TV9 Marathi'.
This led us to a YouTube video from 8 June 2022 uploaded by the official channel of TV9 Marathi.
We also found an article by TV9 Marathi posted on 8 June 2022 which clarified that Thackeray spoke about the Indian soldier who was murdered in Kashmir in 2018.
Rifleman Aurangzeb belonged to 4 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry, and was posted at the camp at Shadimarg in Shopian. He was abducted later and killed by militants in Pulwama on 14 June 2018.
This led to massive outrage in Kashmir and the Indian Army later detained three personnel of 44 Rashtriya Rifles in connection with the murder in February 2019.
Evidently, a part of Uddhav Thackeray's speech was given a spin to mislead that he called Aurangzeb, the Mughal emperor, a martyr who died for the country.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)