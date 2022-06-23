No, Uddhav Thackeray Didn't Call Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb a Martyr

"One such soldier was fighting for his country. He had killed many terrorists as he was a gunman. He was abducted on his vacation while going home. A few days later, his dismembered body was found. His name was Aurangzeb who became a martyr for our country. So you are saying that he is not ours, because he is a Muslim? No matter who he is, he fought for our country and that's what 'Hindutva' is for us."

Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister of Maharashtra