Fake Accounts Impersonating BJP President Candidate Droupadi Murmu Crop Up

Murmu does not have a verified Twitter account as of 23 June 2022.
(Photo: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA coalition (National Democratic Alliance) announced former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate, several Twitter accounts impersonating Murmu cropped up on social media.
The Quint went through three accounts with over 10,000 followers each that were operating with handles related to Murmu's name, who does not have a verified Twitter account as on 23 June.
FIRST SHIKHA, THEN 'DRAUPADI'
The first account we checked used the handle '@DraupdiMurmuBJP' and had joined Twitter on September 2021. With over 31,800 followers, this account only showed nine tweets at the time of writing this article, with the oldest one thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a quote-tweet on 21 June.
It must be noted that the account's bio now states: "Draupadi Murmu is not on twitter. This is only a fan account. (sic)"
While the bio said that it was a "fan account", a tweet where the person thanked PM Modi was liked by over 45,000 people.
The account's bio mentions that it is a fan account.
We ran the handle on Tweeter ID, a website that shows the unique numerical identifier assigned to every Twitter profile. The website returned the code '1433340051363176450' for this account.
We found the unique ID associated with this account.
Carrying out a Google search with this string of numbers led us to a single result, which showed the same number for a different username, '@shikhasrajput'.
The search returned a result for Shikha Singh Rajput's account.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for archives of tweets by @shikhasrajput on internet archiving website Wayback Machine.
Here, we found that the latest archive for this user was captured on 17 June 2022, days before Murmu was declared NDA's presidential candidate. However, the archive showed a different description in its bio, which read 'Bhartiya'.
Moreover, we compared this account's unique Twitter ID to the one we found for @draupdimurmubjp, and saw that both IDs matched.
The user IDs for both Twitter accounts are identical.
Lastly, a search for tweets sent to @shikhasrajput showed us tweets that were replies to @draupdimurmubjp.
The results show tweets to the account impersonating Murmu.
'@DRAUPADI_MURMU' A 'PARODY ACCOUNT'
Next, we looked at an account going by the username @Draupadi_Murmu, which has more than 20,000 followers. This account was created in August 2021, and has shared 759 tweets at the time of writing this article.
This account states that it is a 'parody fan account'.
We combed through the tweets and replies associated with this account, and came across a tweet dated 10 October 2021, which tagged online grocery outlet Jio Mart to speak about grains and discounts.
Under this tweet, we saw that Jio Mart's verified support handle had responded to '@Draupadi_Murmu', referring to the user as 'Noor'.
The account has tweeted in support of Jio Mart on multiple occasions.
Looking at some of the account's oldest tweets showed replies to one @MMohan_inc.
When we looked for tweets shared by @MMohan_inc and sent to the same account, the results returned tweets to and from the @Draupadi_Murmu account.
These tweets shared news articles regarding developments in China, and showed support for web series on OTT platforms.
(Note: Swipe right to view both photos.)
Tweets from MMohan_inc showed this account's tweets.
Tweets directed at the account showed similar results.
We looked for archives of tweets from @MMohan_inc, and found an account that was operating as former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's 'parody' account.
The account's archive shows that it was previously impersonation Singh.
Next, we checked the @Draupadi_Murmu account's unique Twitter ID, which was 1428980820132335620.
We looked for the unique ID for 'Draupadi_Murmu''s account.
On comparing this to the unique ID associated with @MMohan_inc's account, we saw that both identifier numbers were identical.
Both unique numeric IDs matched.
'@DRAUPADIMURMU_' ALSO DOESN'T BELONG TO THE NDA PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE
We came across another account impersonating Murmu, this time with the handle '@DraupadiMurmu_' and nearly 26,500 followers. Created in August 2021 as well, this account had shared 14,000 tweets at the time of writing this article.
This account too, mentioned that it was a 'parody account' but like the first account, a tweet thanking PM Modi received over 65,000 likes.
This account noted it was a parody account as well.
Going through this account's interactions indicated that it previously used the username '@MukeshKN_', as it showed people responding to the username for tweets sent by the account in question.
Older tweets showed the username 'MukeshKN_'.
We also saw that the account had shared tweets against Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Manju Siwach, which would be odd as Murmu is associated with the party.
The account had shared posts against a BJP leader.
It also retweeted multiple posts criticising the Delhi government and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
It has previously retweeted plenty of content critiquing Kejriwal's governance.
The account shows a different username.
We also saw that the user was referred to as 'Supriyaji' in a reply.
This helped us find that the account had also used the username 'real_supriya_1' in the past, as seen in these replies.
We then checked @DraupadiMurmu_'s unique numerical Twitter ID using website Tweeter ID, which returned the string '1430023570936139811' as the identifier.
We found the unique numeric identifier for this account.
To check whether this ID matched that of user MukeshKN_'s, we looked for archives of 'Mukesh's' tweets and looked for its identifier.
We saw that this account earlier ran as a parody account for Bollywood actor Mukesh Khanna, and that its user ID matched the one we found for @DraupadiMurmu_.
MukeshKN_'s account shows the same unique ID.
Similarly, archives for 'real_supriya_1's' account also showed the same unique identifier.
All three usernames have the same unique identifier.
Ever since the BJP-led NDA announced her candidature, several Twitter users have changed their usernames to impersonate Murmu.
Evidently, none of these accounts actually belong to NDA presidential candidate and former governor of Jharkhand Droupadi Murmu.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer.)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)