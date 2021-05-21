Twitter Labels Sambit Patra’s ‘Toolkit’ Tweet as ‘Manipulated’

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the Indian National Congress (INC) for making a ‘toolkit’ targeting the government over its COVID handling, Twitter on late Thursday, 20 May, tagged BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra’s tweet as “manipulated media”.

On Tuesday, Patra had shared screenshots of the alleged “toolkit”, claiming that the Congress had created the document to “corner” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his handling of the pandemic.