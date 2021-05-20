Did Cong Prepare a ‘Toolkit’ to Target Govt on COVID Management?

On Tuesday, 18 May, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the Congress party, alleging that the latter had intended to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Various BJP leaders shared a document on Twitter, to prove that the party’s agenda was “driven by hatred towards India.”

The alleged document – titled ‘Cornering Narendra Modi and BJP on COVID management’ – was printed on the Congress party’s letterhead and asked people to show that ‘Kumbh is a show of political power in the name of religion while Eid gatherings are happy social gatherings.’