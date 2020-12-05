Twitter Tags Amit Malviya’s Tweet as Manipulated, But Now What?

Platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter have been long criticised for not taking adequate action against the content on the platform which has not just led to polarisation, hate speech, lynchings, but even genocide in Myanmar.

Users on Facebook have been exposed to these labels and fact-checks through the platform’s 3PFC program, of which The Quint’s WebQoof is a part, but a study by the researchers at Harvard, Yale, MIT, and the University of Regina suggested that the warning labels could actually backfire by making the unlabelled content seem accurate. They called it the “implied truth effect.”

David Rand, an associate professor of management and cognitive science at MIT’s Sloan School of Business and one of the co-authors of the study was quoted as saying by Quartz, that while most people, working in this area, agree that a warning label will make people believe and share the content less, but since most stuff doesn’t get labeled, it is a limitation of this approach.