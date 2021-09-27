Photoshopped Image of NYT Front Page Praising PM Modi Goes Viral

Fact-Check | The screenshot of the NYT article claiming to talk about PM Modi was fabricated.
(Photo: The Quint)
A viral image claiming to show The New York Times’ front page from Sunday, 26 September, carrying a story on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has gone viral with a claim that the publication touted the Indian PM as the "Last, Best Hope of Earth".
This comes on the back of PM Modi's three-day US visit that concluded on Sunday. During his visit, he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), attended the Quad summit and attended multiple bilateral engagements.
However, we found that the viral image is a fabricated one and NYT didn’t feature PM Modi on its Sunday front page.
CLAIM
Social media users who shared the viral photo seemed to believe that the photograph was real. Sharing the photograph, one user said, "Shri Narendra Modi ji's. US trip reaction of American people, which came out in New York Times"
An archive of the post can be found here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We conducted a keyword search for the headline of the article mentioned in the viral photograph and didn't find any such story on NYT's website.
Further, the front page of the daily from 26 September didn't carry any story on PM Modi.
An archive of the page can be found here.
We also noticed that the viral clipping misspelt "SEPTEMBER" as "SETPEMBER". The caption of the photograph said, "His Highness, Modiji is signing on a blank a4 paper to bless our country... har har mahadev."
The font and style used in the viral image, too, didn't match with NYT's fonts.
Errors in the viral photograph.
We also conducted a reverse image search on the viral photograph on Google and found that the image of PM Modi was first shared on his own website.
A link to the article can be found here
Evidently, a fabricated image of The New York Times’ late edition was used to claim that the newspaper carried a story on PM Modi titled, “Last, Best Hope of Earth”.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined