Photo Morphed to Claim RSS Members Were Seen Saluting Queen of England

A photograph showing members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) standing in front of Queen Elizabeth II has gone viral on different social media platforms with a claim that the RSS was seen saluting the Queen while the rest of the country was busy fighting for its independence.

However, we found that the viral photograph was a morphed one and created by superimposing two different images. While the photograph of the RSS members was a stock photo, which has been on the internet since 2008, the photograph of Queen Elizabeth was from 1956 in Nigeria.