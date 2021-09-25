No Country Should Take Advantage of 'Delicate' Afghan Situation: PM Modi at UNGA

PM Modi also spoke on India's strides in developing COVID-19 vaccines.

"I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. At the same time an mRNA vaccine is also in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19," Modi said in his address.

He welcomed vaccine manufacturers to make vaccines in India.

"The coronavirus pandemic has taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now," he said.