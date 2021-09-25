No Country Should Take Advantage of 'Delicate' Afghan Situation: PM Modi at UNGA
This is the second time Prime Minister Modi is addressing a session of the UNGA. His last address was in 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
He was the first world leader scheduled to address the UNGA session, which commenced at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
“Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all,” Modi said in his UNGA address.
"When India grows the world grows, when India reforms, the world transforms," he added.
"I am saying this from my experience. Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
On India's Covid Vaccine Strides
PM Modi also spoke on India's strides in developing COVID-19 vaccines.
"I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. At the same time an mRNA vaccine is also in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19," Modi said in his address.
He welcomed vaccine manufacturers to make vaccines in India.
"The coronavirus pandemic has taught the world that the global economy should be more diversified now," he said.
On Afghanistan and Extremism
Mincing no words on the Afghanistan situation, Modi urged the UNGA to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities.
"At this time, the people of Afghanistan, women and children, the minorities there, need help, and we must fulfil our responsibility," he said.
In what appeared to be a veiled dig at Pakistan, he said it's important to ensure that no other country tries to take advantage of the "delicate" situation in Afghanistan.
"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan & use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women & children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"Today, the danger of regressive thinking and extremism is increasing in front of the world. In these circumstances, the whole world has to make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis of development. Along with regressive thinking, countries that are using terrorism as a political tool have to understand that terrorism is an equally big threat to them," he added.
The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.
About 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person while nearly 60 are expected to deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.
Modi had last addressed the UNGA session in 2019.
Modi is currently on a three-day visit to the United States (US), which commenced on 23 September. During his visit, he met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, heads of states of QUAD nations, and global CEOs.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.