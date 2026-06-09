As DMK Exits INDIA Bloc, Stalin-led Party Eyes a New Anti-BJP Alliance

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has officially withdrawn from the opposition INDIA bloc, citing dissatisfaction with the Congress party’s recent political decisions. DMK leaders confirmed the party’s exit and indicated plans to pursue an independent course, including the possibility of forming a new anti-BJP alliance in the future. The move follows a period of internal rifts and shifting alliances among opposition parties at the national level.
According to Siasat, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan stated that the party’s decision to leave the INDIA bloc was prompted by Congress’s actions, particularly its post-poll alliance with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu. Elangovan described this as a betrayal and emphasised that DMK would now operate independently, making decisions based on its own state-level committee rather than collective alliance directives.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the absence of DMK and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the recent INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi highlighted growing divisions within the opposition. The meeting, attended by 23 parties, focused on recalibrating strategy after electoral setbacks in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. The DMK’s boycott was attributed to Congress’s alliance with TVK, while AAP cited Congress’s failure to challenge the BJP effectively.
Analysis showed that the DMK’s exit comes amid broader instability within the opposition. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also facing internal dissent, with a significant number of its MLAs rebelling after recent electoral losses. The INDIA bloc’s meeting aimed to present a united front, but the absence of key regional players underscored ongoing challenges.
“Three of our allies (Congress, IUML, VCK) are now part of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government. It means that they are no longer in the INDIA bloc. The AAP has already left and we are not in that alliance now,” DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.
Coverage revealed that Congress was described as the “glue” holding the INDIA bloc together during the Delhi meeting. However, regional rivalries and disagreements over campaign strategies surfaced, with some leaders expressing concerns about Congress’s approach in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The bloc resolved to meet more frequently and coordinate on national issues, but unity remains fragile.
Opposition unity was further questioned following remarks from BJP leaders who criticised the INDIA bloc’s cohesion and predicted further fragmentation. The BJP highlighted the absence of DMK and AAP as evidence of the bloc’s instability, while also referencing the ongoing turmoil within TMC.
“The sole purpose of Congress allying with any party is to strengthen themselves, not the country…we cannot join hands with a party that is against the youth of the country…” AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said, referencing the DMK-Congress rift.
Reporting indicated that internal disagreements and leadership disputes have contributed to the weakening of the INDIA bloc. Some leaders attributed the alliance’s decline to actions by Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, while others pointed to Congress’s shifting alliances as a source of mistrust among regional parties.
The DMK has stated it will monitor developments among other opposition parties and may consider supporting a future anti-BJP alliance if common ground emerges. For now, the party’s withdrawal marks a significant realignment in opposition politics, with implications for both national and state-level strategies as the 2029 general elections approach.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.