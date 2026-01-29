After Bihar, How Far Can the NDA Formula Go in Tamil Nadu?

At the heart of the NDA’s Tamil Nadu experiment lies the AIADMK. In Bihar, the BJP played a junior partner role to Nitish Kumar at crucial moments, respecting local leadership structures.

In Tamil Nadu, the dynamics are reversed but remain unresolved. The AIADMK is expected to anchor the alliance as the state’s dominant political force. Battered by organisational fatigue, leadership uncertainty, and cadre erosion after the death of Jayalalithaa, the party has staged a comeback by overcoming internal hurdles and consolidating leadership under E Palaniswami as its general secretary.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the NDA led by the AIADMK and including the BJP, the PMK, and smaller allies, secured an aggregate vote share of 39.71 percent. The AIADMK remained the principal force within the alliance, polling 33.29 percent, while the BJP garnered around 2.62 percent. The PMK contributed roughly 3.8 percent. The 2021 results underscored how the alliance’s overall strength was driven largely by the AIADMK's traditional base rather than the BJP's independent footprint.