Fact Check: Old Video From Istanbul Shared as Recent Blast on Taksim Square

An old CCTV footage of an explosion on a street is going viral on the internet with a claim that it is recent and shows the bombing in Taksim Square, Istanbul, that took place on Sunday, 13 November.

What is the video about? : The 27-second clip shows a suicide bomber detonating an explosive in the middle of the streets.

What does the claim say? : Social media users have shared this video claiming that the footage is from the recent explosion that took place in Istanbul.

(Note: The video contains some distressing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.)