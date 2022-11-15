Old Video of Clash Between UP BJP Members Shared as Fight Between Leaders of AAP

Fact-check: The video shows BJP members fighting.
(Photo: The Quint)
Two versions of the same video showing people engaged in a brawl are going video on social media with a claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament (MP), Sanjay Singh, beating a member from his party.
What does the claim say?: The claim also states that this incident happened in Delhi.
It takes a dig at the party by pointing out that they are unfit to win elections in Gujarat as they are currently " unable to handle Delhi".
The clip also shows uniformed police trying to stop the fight.
Who is seen fighting in the clip?: The videos shows late Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sharad Tripathi and former BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel fighting with each other after a heated argument.
Where and when did this fight took place?: This video shows a fight that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar and dates back to March 2019.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a keyword search along with a reverse image search which led us to a video posted by news agency Asian News International (ANI) in March 2019.
We noticed a poster in the video which read ''District Planning Committee District- Sant Kabir Nagar Date- 6/03/2019 Location: Collectorate Auditorium', in Hindi.
Location of the meeting in the viral video.
By performing a reverse image search, we found multiple tweets from 6 March 2019, which carried the same video.
It stated that BJP MP Sharad Tripathi and BJP MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel broke into a fight at Sant Kabir Nagar after an argument over the placement of names on a foundation stone of a project.
The tweets further stated that Tripathi attacked Baghel with a shoe after an quarrel began over MP's name missing from the inauguration plate.
Further, we also found a report by an English news organisation, India Today, from 6 March 2019.
The report stated that during District Action Plan Committee meeting in Uttar Pradesh, Baghel and Tripathi broke into a fight.
It also added that Baghel, along with other BJP members protested outside the District Magistrate office demanding the arrest of Tripathi.
About the BJP members from the video:
Tripathi, a former BJP MP from Sant Kabir Nagar, passed away on 30 June 202, in Gurugram.
Baghel, who is still a member of the BJP, didn't get a ticket in the 2022 assembly elections as the National Democratic Alliance fielded partner NISHAD Party's Anil Kumar Tripathi for the Menhdawal assembly in the Sant Kabir Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.
Conclusion: An old video of BJP members fighting with each other in Uttar Pradesh is being falsely shared as AAP members fighting in Delhi.
