NIA Court Sends Alleged ISIS Member Mohsin Ahmad to One Month Judicial Custody
Mohsin Ahmad was arrested earlier this month for allegedly collecting funds for global terror group, ISIS.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday, 16 August, sent an alleged ISIS member Mohsin Ahmad to judicial custody for one month.
He was arrested earlier this month for allegedly collecting funds for the global terror group, and sent to NIA's custody till Tuesday.
He was arrested from his Batla House residence by the NIA in the case of ISIS' online and on-ground activities. The agency had registered the case suo-moto on 25 June.
Ahmad has been charged under sections 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39, and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
'An Active Member of ISIS': NIA
During his arrest, the NIA had said that "Ahmad is a radicalised and active member of ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in the collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad." It further claimed that he was sending these funds to Syria and other places in the form of cryptocurrency to further ISIS' activities.
On 31 July, the anti-terror agency carried out searches at 13 premises of suspected persons across six states – Bhopal and Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Arariya in Bihar, Bhatkal and Tumkur City in Karnataka, Kolhapur, and Nanded in Maharashtra, and Deoband in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
