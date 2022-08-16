NIA Court Sends Alleged ISIS Member Mohsin Ahmad to One Month Judicial Custody

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Tuesday, 16 August, sent an alleged ISIS member Mohsin Ahmad to judicial custody for one month.

He was arrested earlier this month for allegedly collecting funds for the global terror group, and sent to NIA's custody till Tuesday.

He was arrested from his Batla House residence by the NIA in the case of ISIS' online and on-ground activities. The agency had registered the case suo-moto on 25 June.