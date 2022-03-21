Simulation Video Shared as 'Final Moments' of Crash of Boeing 737 Plane in China

A 10-second video showing a plane crash has gone viral with a claim that it shows the final moments before the Eastern Airlines plane crashed in China's Guangxi province on Monday, 21 March.

The video claims to have been shot from inside the aircraft.

However, we found that the video was taken from a video simulation created using X-Plane 11 Flight Simulator. It showed a recreation of the 2019 crash involving Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 that claimed 157 lives.