Media Outlets Pass Off an Old Image as Powerful Earthquake in Japan

A powerful 7.3 magnitude earthquake shook the coast of Fukushima in northern Japan on Wednesday evening, 16 March, triggering a tsunami advisory.

As per reports, four people were killed and over 100 were injured. Amid this, a photo, which showed scenes of destruction, was shared by several media houses and journalists claiming it to be from Japan.

However, we found out that the photo dates back to 2021 when an earthquake of similar magnitude had hit the Fukushima Prefecture on 13 February that year.