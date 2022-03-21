UP Police Thrashed Boy For Raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans? Nope!

A video of a boy being brutally thrashed by two policemen as he keeps on crying and pleading is being shared on social media with the claim that cops from the Uttar Pradesh police had beaten him up as he raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans in the state.

However, we found that the video is from 2021 from Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

According to news reports, three minor boys, including the one in the viral video, were thrashed by policemen in Mathela village, over mobile phone theft allegations. After the video surfaced online, the two cops were suspended from duty.