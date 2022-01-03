No, That’s Not Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Aryan Khan Urinating in Public

A video of a man stumbling about an airport waiting area with a dazed expression, and later urinating publicly, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan urinating in the airport lobby.

The video is being shared in the backdrop of the Mumbai cruise drug case, in which Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a raid at a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He is currently out on bail.

However, we found that the claim was false. According to news reports, the man seen in the video was Bronson Pelletier, an actor from 'Twilight', in an inebriated state, who had urinated on the floor of the lobby of the Los Angeles International Airport in 2012.