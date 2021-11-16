Old Clip of Cake Laced With Pills Revived With a False Communal Narrative

A clip showing a pair of hands open and tear apart packaged cake to find two round, white pills in them is being widely shared across social media platforms.

Sharing the clip, users claimed that it showed a product made by Muslims, who are selling it to Hindu children with pills that sterilise them, in order to control the country's Hindu population so that they can take over the nation.

However, the claim is false. The video, which shows a confectionery called Luppo Coconut Cream cake, is a product of Turkish company Solen, which is not sold in Asia, as per the company's product catalogue.

The video has been shared since 2019 and went viral across continents with the claim that the pills could cause paralysis in children. Turkish fact-checking website Teyit had debunked the claim in 2019 after accessing laboratory results of the product's manufacturing process.