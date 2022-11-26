Old Satellite Visuals Shared as Destruction After Recent Earthquake in Indonesia

The caption mentioned that it showed the satellite images of Petabo, Palu City, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.

Any other sources?: We also found news articles about the tsunami and the extend of destruction caused by it. As per an article on Washington Post, published on 2 October 2018, at least 60,000 people fled the city of Palu following the disaster. We also found the same satellite images on Hindustan Times and Geospatial World.

What about the time-lapse video?: In the video, the narrator identifies themselves as 'DAHB07'. We found this time-lapse uploaded on YouTube by a channel called 'DAHB00777' in 2018. We could hear them identifying in a similar manner in several other videos on the channel.

The video was also shared by the head of BNPB, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the national agency for disaster counter measure in Indonesia.