162 Killed, Over 300 Injured As Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's West Java

(Photo: PTI)
Over 160 people were killed and 326 injured after an earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, 21 November.
The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake was near the Cianjur town in West Java – which is around 75 km from the capital, Jakarta. Efforts have been ongoing since Monday to rescue survivors trapped under the debris.
The town's governor, Ridwan Kamil, said that 162 people had died and 326 had been injured.
The quake was also followed by a number of aftershocks, and officials say that the death toll is expected to rise.
Earthquake survivors collect usable items from the ruins of their house in Cianjur, West Java, following the earthquake.
Rescuers recover the body of an earthquake victim from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Cianjur, West Java.
A man makes his way past ruins of earthquake-damaged houses in Indonesia's Cianjur on Tuesday, 22 November.
A man reacts as he inspects the damage caused by Monday's earthquake in Cianjur.
Earthquake survivors receive medical treatment at a makeshift hospital in Cianjur.
People injured during the quake receive medical treatment in a hospital parking lot in Cianjur.
A man walks past a house ruined by the earthquake.
A man collects belongings from a house damaged in the quake.
Residents react as they inspect houses damaged by the earthquake.
People inspect the ruins of their houses damaged in the earthquake in West Java.
