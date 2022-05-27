Fact-Check: Old Video From Indonesia Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods

A video showing a house getting washed away due to the heavy flow of flood water is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident recently happened in Sylhet district of Bangladesh.

The clip has gone viral amid the ongoing flood in Bangladesh which has left over 20 lakh people stranded.

However, we found out that the video dates back to 2021 when Indonesia was hit by flash floods, and heavy rainfall and flooding had washed away houses in Lombok Island.