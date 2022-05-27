Fact-Check: Old Video From Indonesia Falsely Linked to Bangladesh Floods

Fact-check: The claim states that the video shows visuals from Bangladesh's recent flood.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing a house getting washed away due to the heavy flow of flood water is being shared on social media with a claim that this incident recently happened in Sylhet district of Bangladesh.
The clip has gone viral amid the ongoing flood in Bangladesh which has left over 20 lakh people stranded.
However, we found out that the video dates back to 2021 when Indonesia was hit by flash floods, and heavy rainfall and flooding had washed away houses in Lombok Island.
CLAIM
The video was shared with a caption that said in Bengali, "The flood-hit people of Sylhet are not doing good today! May Allah Almighty protect everyone. Today we all pray for them during the Jumma prayers."
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi, a journalist from News Live TV, also tweeted the video with a claim suggesting that the video is from the recent Assam floods.
An archived version of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Using InVID, a video verification tool, we divided the video into multiple keyframes and a ran reverse image search on them.
This led us to a news report by a global news publication, Insider, published on 8 December 2021.
The report mentioned about Indonesia experiencing heavy rainfall and floods on 6 December 2021, which washed away homes.
The video was shot in December 2021 in Indonesia.
Insider credited the footage to news agency Reuters. On comparing the original video with the viral clip, we could spot the similarities.
The video dates back to 2021 floods in Indonesia.
Indonesia received heavy rainfall for three days since the erruption of Semeru volcano which killed several people on Java island on 5 December 2021. The extreme rainfall led to floods and landslides.
Evidently, an old video from Indonesia's flood was falsely shared as a recent visual from Bangladesh and Assam floods.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)