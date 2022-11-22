ADVERTISEMENT

162 Killed, Over 300 Injured As Earthquake Rocks Indonesia's West Java

The 5.6 magnitude earthquake also triggered several aftershocks.

Over 160 people were killed and 326 injured after an earthquake rocked Indonesia's West Java province on Monday, 21 November.

The epicentre of the 5.6 magnitude earthquake was near the Cianjur town in West Java – which is around 75 km from the capital, Jakarta. Efforts have been ongoing since Monday to rescue survivors trapped under the debris.

The town's governor, Ridwan Kamil, said that 162 people had died and 326 had been injured.

The quake was also followed by a number of aftershocks, and officials say that the death toll is expected to rise.

Indonesia   Earthquake 

