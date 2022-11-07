BJP Shares Old, Unrelated Photo To Show Beneficiary of Housing Scheme in Delhi

(The archived versions of more such posts can be seen here, here, and here.)

So, what's wrong?: The family's photograph in the graphic is not from Delhi, neither is it a recent photo showing a beneficiary of the scheme.

Then where is it from?: The photograph shows author Saroo Brierley, an Indian-Australian man who went missing from Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh at age five in 1987. He reunited with them after 25 years in 2012.