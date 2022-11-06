Old Video of Imran Khan Shared as Him Faking an Injury After He Was Shot At

Fact-check | This video of Imran Khan is from 2021.
An old video of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is going viral with a claim that this is a recent clip and shows him walking around comfortably in a hospital right after he was shot during the 'Real Freedom' rally in Pakistan's Wazirabad on Thursday, 3 November.
What is the video? : The 11-second-clip shows Khan in a blue hospital gown, walking with some doctors. He even pauses in between to chat with them.
How did we find this out? : We divided the video into multiple keyframes and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video uploaded by a YouTube channel called 'Imran Khan Cancer Appeal' on 12 August 2021.
The first 11 seconds of this old video matched with the viral clip.
The description mentioned that the video showed Khan inaugurating Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Peshawar, Pakistan.
We then looked for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust's Twitter account and found the same video uploaded on 6 August 2021.
Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust shared the videoin August 2021.
Khan had also tweeted about his visit on the same date.
Imran Khan's condition after the shooting incident: According to a report by an English newspaper, The Hindu, Khan addressed the nation from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore and stated that he has received a fracture on his right leg after four bullets hit his leg.
Images by Associated Press showed Khan on a wheelchair with a plaster and a badge on his legs.
A recent image of Khan by AP.
Conclusion : Clearly, an old video of Imran Khan walking around in the hospital was shared as recent to take a dig at him.
