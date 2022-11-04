Delhi Civic Polls on 4 December, Results on 7 December

Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday, 4 November, announced that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections will be held on 4 December.

The counting will take place on 7 December, and the results will be announced on the same day as well.

The filing of nominations will begin on 7 November and end on 14 November. Candidates can withdraw their nomination till 19 November.

The polls will be held in 250 municipal wards, for which 1.46 crore people will vote. The model code of conduct has come into force in Delhi now since the dates have been announced, Vijay Dev stated.