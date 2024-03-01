Republic TV Poll Predicting TDP and JSP Win in Lok Sabha Elections is Fake

Fact-check: Republic TV did not conduct any pre-elections survey before Andhra Pradesh elections.
(Photo: The Quint)
An image showing Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its alliance partner, Jana Sena Party (JSP) winning 132 seats in a survery conducted pre-elections in Andhra Pradesh is going viral on social media.
The image carried Republic TV's logo and claims that the news channel conducted this survey on 8 February.
It also shows the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) securing just 41 seats.
How did we find out the truth?: We check Republic TV's official website and social media handles including, Facebook, YouTube and X, to look for the mentioned survey about Andhra Pradesh's polls 2024.
We did not find any such survey or survey results about the polls.
However, we did find a clarification from the news channel on their X account dated 8 February.
Republic Media Network called the image "morphed" and specified that they have not conducted any pre-election surveys in Andhra Pradesh yet.
Conclusion: A fake pre-election survey results about the TDP and JSP alliance winning the majority of the seats in the Andhra Pradesh elections is going viral on the internet.
