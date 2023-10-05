Pawan Kalyan Announces Jana Sena Exit From NDA, To Support Chandrababu Naidu

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday, 4 October, announced his party's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to extend support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported.

What did Pawan Kalyan say? The news agency reported the leader as saying, "I came out of NDA to support the TDP. The TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs its governance for the development of the state. Today, the TDP is struggling and we will support them. The TDP needs Jana Sainiks' support in this situation."

Former AP chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was recently arrested in the skill development scam by the Andhra Pradesh Police. "If the TDP and Jana Sena join hands, the YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Kalyan said at a public meeting in AP's Krishna district, as per ANI.