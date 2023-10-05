Pawan Kalyan Announces Jana Sena Exit From NDA, To Support Chandrababu Naidu

Actor-turned-politician and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, on Wednesday, 4 October, announced his party's exit from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to extend support to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh, ANI reported.
What did Pawan Kalyan say? The news agency reported the leader as saying, "I came out of NDA to support the TDP. The TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs its governance for the development of the state. Today, the TDP is struggling and we will support them. The TDP needs Jana Sainiks' support in this situation."
Former AP chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was recently arrested in the skill development scam by the Andhra Pradesh Police. "If the TDP and Jana Sena join hands, the YSRCP will be submerged in the state," Kalyan said at a public meeting in AP's Krishna district, as per ANI.
Why is this important? Earlier, in September, Kalyan had visited Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Prison where he is lodged in connection with the skill development scam. He then announced that his party would support the TDP in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2024.
Jana Sena has been an alliance with the NDA since 2014. The TDP, which was also a part of the NDA, quit the alliance in 2018. Kalyan had previously proposed a Jana Sena-TDP-BJP alliance to contest the 2024 polls against the ruling YSRCP.
The BJP, however, did not confirm whether the TDP would be allowed to return to the NDA.
Why you should read on: Pawan Kalyan had attended an NDA meeting in New Delhi on 18 July, after which he said he would "stand by PM Modi's vision." While Jana Sena Party has not officially announced the exit from NDA, it would be the second party after the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu to quit the alliance in recent times.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)