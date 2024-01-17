Can YS Sharmila-Led Congress Impact Andhra Pradesh's Electoral Outcome? Yes & No

The politics of Andhra Pradesh will see a big churn with YS Sharmila taking charge as the state Congress chief, notwithstanding the possible electoral fallout of this turn of events. By assuming the responsibility of reviving a decimated Congress in Andhra Pradesh, Sharmila is now directly pitted against her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the president of the ruling YSR Congress and the chief minister of the state.

Sharmila had parted ways with her brother well before she jumped into the Andhra Pradesh political cauldron. She had undertaken a walkathon in support of Jagan when the latter was jailed on corruption charges. Back then, she had described herself as 'Jagan's arrow'.