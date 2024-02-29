Fact-Check: Did Supreme Court Ban the Use of EVMs During Elections? No!

A video of a man addressing several people is being shared to claim that the Supreme Court has banned the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections.

What is the claim?: Those sharing the video have uploaded it with a caption in Hindi that said, "EVM will be banned, big decision of Supreme Court, big victory for lawyers."

What about the video?: The 39 seconds-long video showed a man saying that people from BJP and RSS have committed crimes of electoral bonds, which has been declared as crime by the Supreme Court.