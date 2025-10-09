BJP Member Shares Misleading Claim About Rahul Gandhi’s Social Media Followers

A video showing Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaking at a public event is being shared on social media.

What does he say?: Standing on a stage, Gandhi is heard saying, "I have a big social media presence, I would not rely on that. That thing is a lot of fluff."

Who shared it?: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawalla shared the clip to claim that Gandhi "accepts his followers and views are not organic or Indian (sic)."