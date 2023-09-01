A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is being shared on the internet to take a dig at the leader. In the video, Banerjee could be heard saying, "Kazi Nazrul wrote Mahabharata".

Who shared the claim?: Media outlets such as Zee News, Live Hindustan, Lokmat Hindi, and Republic World shared the claim in their reports. Right wing propaganda outlet OpIndia, too, shared it.