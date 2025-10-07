Caste Politics Made Nitish Kumar. In Bihar 2025, it Might Break Him

When the Modi government announced in April 2025 that the upcoming population census would include caste enumeration, Nitish hailed it as vindication of his two-decade crusade. Yet, what seemed like a personal triumph has evolved into the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) most potent weapon in reshaping Bihar’s power matrix.

The decision has since triggered a cascade of political developments, from Chirag Paswan’s solo electoral announcement to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s defiance within the NDA, Upendra Kushwaha’s quiet promotion to the Rajya Sabha, and the exodus of Muslim leaders from JD(U) after the Waqf property controversy. Added to this, the Congress’s Yatra through Magadh and Bhojpur reignited the Mandal-era discourse, further intensifying caste consciousness across the state.

Each of these developments, unfolding since April, reveals a calculated effort to reduce Nitish’s political relevance even as he remains nominally at the helm of the NDA government. The Bihar of 2025 is not just electing a new assembly; it is witnessing the dismantling of an old order, and the BJP is orchestrating it with precision.