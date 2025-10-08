Video From UP Falsely Shared as West Bengal Police Pelting Stones at Trucks

advertisement
A video showing police personnel pelting stones at cargo trucks passing by them is being shared on social media.
The claim: Sharing a post in Bengali, one user wrote, "#পশ্চিমবঙ্গ -পুলিশ বালি পাথরের ট্রাক আটকাতে না পেরে পাথর ছুটছে ..."
[Translation:#WestBengal - Unable to stop trucks with sand and stones, police threw stones at them.]
Another post sharing this claim can be seen here.
But...?: The claim is misleading, as the video is from Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, and not West Bengal.
How do we know?: We carried out a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by Hindi news organisation Live Hindustan.
The report, published on 14 September, carried screenshots of the viral video, mentioned that the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra.
It added that the incident took place on 12 September near the Mining Department's checkpoint in the Lodhi area, which falls under the jurisdiction of Robertsganj police.
A keyword search for "Sonbhadra police pelting stones" led us to a Facebook post by The Times of India, which mentioned that three police personnel had been suspended and one was sent to lines after the video went viral.
Replying to a post carrying the same video on X (formerly Twitter), Sonbhadra Police stated that the video was taken around 11:40 pm, when "Mineral Inspector Yogesh Shukla was conducting vehicle checks. He tried to stop some trucks for inspection, but the drivers sped away recklessly, attempting to run him over with intent to kill."
They also said that when police tried to stop the trucks, the drivers fled in the wrong lange, trying to "harm officers intentionally."
Conclusion: A video of police personnel in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh pelting stones at passing trucks is being shared as a video from West Bengal.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)