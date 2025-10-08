Fact-Check: 2017 Clip of CM Yogi and Azam Khan at UP Assembly Viral as Recent

advertisement
A video showing Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan interacting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going viral on social media.
Those sharing have claimed that this meeting took place right after Khan was released from prison on 23 September, after being incarcerated for almost 23 months.
What we found: We divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us to similar clip on Times Now's channel from .
The news channel's bulletin noted, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath & SP's Azam Khan Seen Holding Hands | Foes Turn Friends?" (sic.)
Azam Khan released from jail: Khan was released from Sitapur prison, where he was held in connection with multiple criminal cases, on 23 September.
His supporters waited outside to welcome him there.
Khan left for Rampur without speaking to the press after his release, reported The Hindu.
On 8 October, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav met Khan at his residence in Rampur and regarded him as the 'blood' of the party, reported IANS.
Conclusion: An old video from 2017 showing CM Yogi meeting Khan has gone viral as a recent incident on social media.
