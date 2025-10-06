Cuttack Turns Communal: Internet Suspended, 24-Hr Social Media Ban After Clashes

(Exposing hate and communalism is a key focus area in The Quint's reportage. Become a member and help us do more such stories).
Following fresh incidents of clashes between the police and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Odisha's Cuttack on 5 October, Sunday, authorities have suspended Internet services for 36 hours, banned social media for 24 hours and have also imposed a curfew in 13 areas of the city to prevent any further unrest.
The Sunday unrest between the police and VHP left around 25 policemen injured. This comes after an episode of clashes during a Durga idol immersion procession two days ago.
According to the police, the first outbreak of violence took place on Saturday when a Durga idol immersion procession was passing through the Dargah Bazaar area towards the banks of Kathajodi river. It was reportedly halted by a group of locals who objected to the loud music being played late at night.
Participants were heard chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' allegedly as they moved through the city. The argument spiralled out of control as stones and glass bottles were hurled near the Dargah azar Jail Road. Several shops were vandalised as well.
The police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mob. Several people were injured, including Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rishikesh Khilari who sustained a forehead injury.
'VHP Was Denied Permission For Rally': Police
Following this, fresh unrest took place on Sunday after the VHP took out a motorcycle rally, calling for a 12-hour Bandh. The police stated that VHP was not given permission for the rally and after being confronted, they pelted stones at the police.
Assistant Fire Officer, Sanjeeb Kumar Behera, speaking to ANI, said, "We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at 8-10 places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us...Police have been deployed to control the situation."
Reportedly, slogans demanding an exclusive "Hindu-identity" for the state were also raised on Sunday during VHP's rally.
This altercation left a total of 25 people, including eight policemen, injured in the incident. Since then, along with heavy deployment of force, access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and other media of data services have been temporarily suspended in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 42 Mauza Region.
"VHP had requested permission for a bike rally today. But they were denied permission. However, they still proceeded with the bike rally. When they were stopped, they became violent and pelted stones at the police. Eight policemen were seriously injured, and a total of around 25 people were injured. Lathi-charge and rubber bullets were used to disperse the protesters," Cuttack Police Commissioner Suresh Debadutta Singh told ANI.
Meanwhile ADG Law and Order Sanjay Kumar refused to call it a communal issue. He stated that six people have been arrested so far after identifying them through CCTV footage.
"A handful of people were misusing the internet. They were spreading false rumours on various social media channels. To stop them, the internet has been temporarily shut down, and you may have noticed that the misinformation has stopped," he noted, as per ANI.
'Troublemakers Disturbing Peace': CM Appeals For Harmony
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed deep sorrow over the clashes and appealed to everyone to maintain peace.
Majhi, in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), expressed sorrow over the disturbances and appealed to citizens to maintain communal harmony.
"Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city known for its brotherhood. However, for the last few days, due to some troublemakers, peace has been disturbed in the city, and the life of the common people is being disturbed," he said, as per his statement.
Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has also appealed for peace in Cuttack.
Meanwhile, Barabati-Cuttack’s Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, said, "Yesterday, too, ordinary shops were vandalised and there was violence. This is very shocking for us...Strictest possible action should be taken against antisocial elements. This is our clear demand, and all those involved should be found and the strictest possible action should be taken against them. They should be punished. We celebrate all the pujas and festivals together in Cuttack. We will bring back peace."
Emphasising on the city's legacy of communal harmony, BJD MP Sulata Deo said, "...Cuttack is a city of brotherhood where Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians all live together in harmony, and there's never a problem during festivals. What happened in Cuttack is extremely unfortunate...This government can neither tackle the law and order situation nor can it handle the atrocities against women."
Even though Odisha BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi condemned the incident, she touched upon VHP's call for the Bandh.
"The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a shutdown. This is a democratic state, an independent country. People will do as they wish. But I just want to say that the situation is under control, and the state government is making every effort," she told ANI.
Senior Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das, accused the BJP government of failing to protect law and order in the state.