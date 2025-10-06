Cuttack Turns Communal: Internet Suspended, 24-Hr Social Media Ban After Clashes

Following this, fresh unrest took place on Sunday after the VHP took out a motorcycle rally, calling for a 12-hour Bandh. The police stated that VHP was not given permission for the rally and after being confronted, they pelted stones at the police.

Assistant Fire Officer, Sanjeeb Kumar Behera, speaking to ANI, said, "We received information that near the Gouri Shankar Park, rioters have set fire at 8-10 places. We have extinguished the fire. The rioters are pelting stones at us...Police have been deployed to control the situation."

Reportedly, slogans demanding an exclusive "Hindu-identity" for the state were also raised on Sunday during VHP's rally.

This altercation left a total of 25 people, including eight policemen, injured in the incident. Since then, along with heavy deployment of force, access to social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and other media of data services have been temporarily suspended in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) and 42 Mauza Region.